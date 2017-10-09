Arizona Mining Inc (AZ) Insider Acquires C$64,200.00 in Stock

Arizona Mining Inc (TSE:AZ) insider Thomas S. Whelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,200.00.

Arizona Mining Inc (TSE:AZ) opened at 3.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The firm’s market cap is $1.06 billion. Arizona Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Arizona Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Arizona Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arizona Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.21.

Arizona Mining Company Profile

Arizona Mining Inc, formerly AZ Mining Inc, is a Canada-based junior resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and if warranted, development of natural mineral resource properties. It operates through mineral exploration and development segment. It is focused on the exploration and development of Hermosa Property.

