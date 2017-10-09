Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of U S Concrete worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in U S Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in U S Concrete by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in U S Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in U S Concrete by 2.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in U S Concrete in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get U S Concrete Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,425 Shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/argent-capital-management-llc-purchases-14425-shares-of-u-s-concrete-inc-uscr.html.

In other U S Concrete news, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $495,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,441,063.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Andrew Behring sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $29,443.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,748 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ USCR) traded up 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.70. 59,154 shares of the stock traded hands. U S Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92.

U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. U S Concrete had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. U S Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U S Concrete, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of U S Concrete to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of U S Concrete in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U S Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

U S Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in select geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U S Concrete Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U S Concrete Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.