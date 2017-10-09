Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,455.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $167,701.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $952,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,444 shares of company stock worth $7,390,810 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ SUPN) traded down 2.24% during trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. 129,288 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.30. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $50.04.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 million. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/argent-capital-management-llc-acquires-2675-shares-of-supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-supn.html.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.