Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) & Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) Critical Comparison

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) and Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Capital Corporation and Capitala Finance Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital Corporation N/A N/A N/A $1.29 12.78 Capitala Finance Corp. N/A N/A N/A $0.34 26.91

Ares Capital Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitala Finance Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital Corporation and Capitala Finance Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital Corporation 44.61% 8.95% 5.13% Capitala Finance Corp. 8.91% 8.55% 3.66%

Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Capitala Finance Corp. pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Ares Capital Corporation pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capitala Finance Corp. pays out 458.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Ares Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Capitala Finance Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Capitala Finance Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance Corp. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Capital Corporation and Capitala Finance Corp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital Corporation 0 2 9 0 2.82 Capitala Finance Corp. 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ares Capital Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $17.89, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Capitala Finance Corp. has a consensus target price of $14.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.02%. Given Capitala Finance Corp.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance Corp. is more favorable than Ares Capital Corporation.

Summary

Ares Capital Corporation beats Capitala Finance Corp. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Capital Corporation Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. It may from time to time invest in larger or smaller (in particular, for investments in early-stage and/or venture capital-backed) companies. It invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and mezzanine debt, generally in a first lien position), second lien senior secured loans, and mezzanine debt, which in some cases includes an equity component. It invests in various industries, such as automotive services, business services, consumer products, and containers and packaging. Ares Capital Management LLC serves as its investment advisor.

Capitala Finance Corp. Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. The Company provides capital to lower and traditional middle-market companies in the United States, with a non-exclusive emphasis on the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. The Company invests in first lien, second lien and subordinated loans. The Company’s investment advisor is Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.

