Arconic Inc (ARNC) Holdings Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. AXA purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arconic by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 301,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period.

Get Arconic Inc alerts:

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ ARNC) traded up 1.125% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.405. 721,991 shares of the stock traded hands. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The firm’s market cap is $12.09 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Arconic had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 15,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,790.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,660.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,310 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr raised shares of Arconic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/arconic-inc-arnc-holdings-boosted-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.