Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (PETX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Aratana Therapeutics worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 281.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 203,738 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 235,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aratana Therapeutics by 85.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Aratana Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) opened at 6.37 on Monday. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $273.92 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 642.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.09) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,331.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $435,600. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/aratana-therapeutics-inc-petx-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

Several brokerages have commented on PETX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.