AR Asset Management Inc. Has $1,136,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

AR Asset Management Inc. maintained its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 507.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 51.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. BidaskClub raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

