Apptio’s (APTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Apptio Inc. (NASDAQ:APTI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. KeyCorp currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

APTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Apptio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Apptio in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) opened at 18.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The firm’s market cap is $757.55 million. Apptio has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apptio will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apptio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apptio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apptio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apptio by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Apptio by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

