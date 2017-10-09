Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) VP Sells $1,537,200.00 in Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) opened at 52.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

Get Applied Materials Inc. alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/applied-materials-inc-amat-vp-sells-1537200-00-in-stock.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.01.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.