Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,040,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 189,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1,851.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE ARI) opened at 18.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 93.54%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

