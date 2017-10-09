Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 979 ($12.87) and last traded at GBX 981 ($12.90). 1,610,418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,887,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 997.50 ($13.11).

Several research firms recently commented on ANTO. Investec raised Antofagasta plc to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 957 ($12.58) to GBX 1,046 ($13.75) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Antofagasta plc from GBX 875 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Antofagasta plc from GBX 690 ($9.07) to GBX 760 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 777.16 ($10.22).

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 983.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 875.11. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.67 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/antofagasta-plc-anto-stock-price-down-1-7.html.

Antofagasta plc Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.