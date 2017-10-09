Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.70. 126,403 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.85 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post $11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $99,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $4,161,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,270,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,202. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on Anthem from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Anthem from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

