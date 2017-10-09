ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,659 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 3.0% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 5.01% of ANSYS worth $516,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in ANSYS by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS Inc. alerts:

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.194% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.815. 88,878 shares of the stock were exchanged. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.28 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.429 and a beta of 1.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of ANSYS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/ansys-inc-anss-shares-sold-by-atlanta-capital-management-co-l-l-c.html.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.