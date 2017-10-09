Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Holdings Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,903.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.25 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) traded up 0.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,318 shares. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.28. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $315.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.18 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 121.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In related news, Director Donnell Segalas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $96,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,373.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 139,200 shares of company stock worth $1,726,513 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

