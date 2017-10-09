Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 16th.

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Anchor Bancorp had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Anchor Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anchor Bancorp alerts:

Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ ANCB) opened at 24.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. Anchor Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Anchor Bancorp (ANCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/anchor-bancorp-ancb-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anchor Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.40% of Anchor Bancorp worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Anchor Bancorp

Anchor Bancorp is the bank holding company of Anchor Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based savings bank. As of June 30, 2016, the Bank primarily served Western Washington through its 10 full-service banking offices (including a Wal-Mart in-store location) located within Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, Pierce and Mason counties, and a loan production office located in King County, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Anchor Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchor Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.