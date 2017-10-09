Analyzing Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) & Noble Corporation (NE)

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ: ORIG) and Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Rig UDW and Noble Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Rig UDW N/A N/A N/A Noble Corporation -122.04% -3.19% -1.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocean Rig UDW and Noble Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Rig UDW $1.28 billion 1.59 $847.65 million ($40.71) -0.60 Noble Corporation $1.40 billion 0.72 $639.70 million ($7.21) -0.57

Ocean Rig UDW has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Noble Corporation. Ocean Rig UDW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Ocean Rig UDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Noble Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Noble Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocean Rig UDW and Noble Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Rig UDW 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Corporation 6 17 4 0 1.93

Noble Corporation has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. Given Noble Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Corporation is more favorable than Ocean Rig UDW.

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Rig UDW has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Corporation has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noble Corporation beats Ocean Rig UDW on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships. The Company’s drilling units include Leiv Eiriksson, Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Poseidon, Ocean Rig Mykonos, Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Skyros and Ocean Rig Athena. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, provides supervisory management services including onshore management to its operating drilling units and drilling units under construction.

Noble Corporation Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

