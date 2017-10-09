Analyzing McEwen Mining (MUX) & The Competition

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) is one of 105 public companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare McEwen Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get McEwen Mining Inc. alerts:

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for McEwen Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 McEwen Mining Competitors 871 2847 3003 76 2.34

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 0.40%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $54.53 million -$11.30 million -105.00 McEwen Mining Competitors $6.77 billion $2.77 billion -17.45

McEwen Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -9.19% -1.69% -1.51% McEwen Mining Competitors -42,378.23% -5.74% -4.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project. The MSC segment includes properties, such as the San Jose mine and other concessions located around the mine. The Company’s properties in Nevada segment include Gold Bar project and exploration properties. The Gold Bar project is a proposed mine project. The Los Azules segment includes various properties, such as Los Azules project, Chonchones project, Laganoso project, La Cerrada project and Other Argentina properties. The Los Azules copper project is an advanced-stage porphyry copper exploration project located in the cordilleran region of San Juan Province, Argentina near the border with Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.