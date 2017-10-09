Analyzing Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) and Tesoro Corporation (ANDV)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) and Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:ANDV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners and Tesoro Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tesoro Corporation 0 3 13 0 2.81

Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Tesoro Corporation has a consensus price target of $109.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than Tesoro Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesoro Corporation has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Tesoro Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out -107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tesoro Corporation pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crestwood Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Tesoro Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tesoro Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Tesoro Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.06 billion 0.56 $311.60 million ($2.24) -11.03 Tesoro Corporation N/A N/A N/A $2.81 37.96

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tesoro Corporation. Crestwood Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesoro Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Tesoro Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -4.68% -1.13% -0.49% Tesoro Corporation 1.22% 5.24% 2.27%

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Tesoro Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a holding company and a master limited partnership (MLP). The Company develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing (G&P), which includes its natural gas, crude oil and produced water G&P operations; storage and transportation, which includes its natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation operations, and marketing, supply and logistics, which includes its natural gas liquid (NGL) supply and logistics business, crude oil storage and rail loading facilities and fleet, and salt production business. The Company provides infrastructure solutions to service natural gas and crude oil shale plays across the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets. Its operating assets are owned by or through its subsidiary, Crestwood Midstream Partners LP.

Tesoro Corporation Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets. The TLLP segment comprises Tesoro Logistics LP’s (TLLP) assets and operations, and includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) processing assets, and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation. The marketing segment sells transportation fuels through branded and unbranded channels.

