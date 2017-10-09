Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 9th (ACFC, AGCO, ANET, ARES, ARLP, AXON, BOH, CACI, CAT, CXO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 9th:

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ACFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation, formerly known as Atlantic Coast Federal Corporation, operates as a savings bank through its subsidiary Atlantic Coast Bank, a federally chartered and insured savings bank serving northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia markets. The products offered by the bank includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposit accounts, time deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, family residential first and second mortgage loans, home-equity loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, land and multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, and automobile and other consumer loans. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is based in Waycross, Georgia. “

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii, American Samoa and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and is the largest independent financial institution in Hawaii. “

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “On October 5, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published its final rule related to high-cost personal consumer loans. Unlike the previously proposed small dollar rule,” which would have impacted the underwriting of almost all high-cost personal consumer loans, the final rule was narrowed to impact the underwriting of only payday loans, auto title loans, and balloon- payment loans, that is, single-pay loans.””

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at FIG Partners.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

