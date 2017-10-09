Analysts Set STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Price Target at $14.17

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.56 ($17.13).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics NV in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA STM) traded up 0.06% on Wednesday, hitting €16.82. 1,669,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.56. The stock has a market cap of €14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.40. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of €7.06 and a 52-week high of €17.24.

About STMicroelectronics NV

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

