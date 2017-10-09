Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) PT at $23.00

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Saratoga Investment Corp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Saratoga Investment Corp’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp during the second quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp during the second quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp by 925.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Saratoga Investment Corp
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.
