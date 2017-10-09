Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Saratoga Investment Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/analysts-set-saratoga-investment-corp-sar-pt-at-23-00.html.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares. Saratoga Investment Corp has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $124.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. Saratoga Investment Corp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Saratoga Investment Corp’s payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp during the second quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp during the second quarter valued at $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saratoga Investment Corp by 925.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment Corp

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.