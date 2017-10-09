Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) PT at $28.89

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank set a $26.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) traded up 1.704% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.565. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,168 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The firm’s market cap is $2.16 billion. Delek US Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.86%.

In other Delek US Holdings news, insider Daniel L. Gordon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $485,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $249,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings by 6.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

