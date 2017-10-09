Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.11. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.65 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 617.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15,212.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,806,000 after buying an additional 3,759,339 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,821.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 554,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 525,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,602,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,372,000 after buying an additional 466,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,323,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,005,000 after buying an additional 373,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at $14,268,000.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE TPX) traded down 1.19% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 563,579 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

