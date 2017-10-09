AMTEK’s (AME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMTEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of AMTEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered AMTEK from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of AMTEK in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.55.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) opened at 66.99 on Friday. AMTEK has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.31.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. AMTEK had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMTEK will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. AMTEK’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other AMTEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMTEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 1,500 shares of AMTEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $96,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,464.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,255 shares of company stock worth $11,483,064 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMTEK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMTEK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMTEK by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMTEK by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMTEK by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMTEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

