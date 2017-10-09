AMTEK, Inc. (AME) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMTEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMTEK were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMTEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMTEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AMTEK by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AMTEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMTEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,935,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,062,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMTEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of AMTEK in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMTEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of AMTEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of AMTEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMTEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of AMTEK, Inc. (AME) opened at 66.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. AMTEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.98 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.31.

AMTEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. AMTEK had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMTEK, Inc. will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. AMTEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $96,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,464.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,064 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures instruments for the process, power and industrial and aerospace markets.

