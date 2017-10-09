Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOLD. BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.07.

Get Amicus Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ FOLD) opened at 15.06 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 1,279.88%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post ($1.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/amicus-therapeutics-fold-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $18,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.