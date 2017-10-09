Amgen’s (AMGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Mizuho currently has a $198.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS AG reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Cann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.99.

Shares of Amgen (NASDAQ AMGN) opened at 185.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post $12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 46,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 140.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

