Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,555,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,676,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,947,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,719,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,250,000 after buying an additional 81,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,636,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,490,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 185.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $191.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post $12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.99.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

