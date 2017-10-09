Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $47.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABCB. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) opened at 49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $51.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,889.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83,097.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,559,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,137 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,217,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

