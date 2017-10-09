Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12.05 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 731,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Seagate Technology PLC worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,585.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ STX) opened at 33.79 on Monday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Seagate Technology PLC’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Seagate Technology PLC Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

