Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 856 Shares of Markel Corporation (MKL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Markel Corporation worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 4,055.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,449,000 after acquiring an additional 812,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 560,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Corporation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 254,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Markel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Markel Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Markel Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

In other Markel Corporation news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.70, for a total value of $107,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley James Kiscaden sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.56, for a total transaction of $376,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,275.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $6,438,990. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Corporation (NYSE MKL) opened at 1076.53 on Monday. Markel Corporation has a 52 week low of $811.05 and a 52 week high of $1,086.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,049.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,002.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.27 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Markel Corporation had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Corporation will post $27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation Profile

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

