American Research & Management Co. Acquires 35 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,358.0% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.10, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,681,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,426,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,900,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,781,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) opened at 172.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $500.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $175.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post $5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

