Amedisys Inc (AMED) Trading Down 7.3%

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.48 and last traded at $48.91. 585,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 395,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.80 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at $737,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2,877.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,386,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after purchasing an additional 152,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

