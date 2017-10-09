Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 73,100.0% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 560.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.52, for a total value of $536,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.39, for a total value of $701,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,850. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Vetr raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,023.89 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.80.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at 989.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $966.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $961.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $710.10 and a 12-month high of $1,083.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $37.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.18 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

