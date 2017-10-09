Amaya (TSG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about Amaya (NASDAQ:TSG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amaya earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6096164505568 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Amaya (NASDAQ TSG) opened at 20.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.06. Amaya has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

About Amaya

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, StarsDraft, the PokerStars Championship, and PokerStars Festival live poker tour brands.

