Amalgamated Bank Has $343,000 Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Holdings were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,268,000 after acquiring an additional 506,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,405,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,549,000 after acquiring an additional 541,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Holdings by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,980,000 after acquiring an additional 55,043 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Hawaiian Holdings in the second quarter worth approximately $37,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) opened at 40.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Hawaiian Holdings had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $675.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post $5.60 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

