Amalgamated Bank Buys 37,378 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,378 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corporation were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 15.4% in the second quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 681,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 91,137 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 180.8% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 27.3% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 252,045 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 684.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 571,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company set a $8.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) opened at 5.20 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

