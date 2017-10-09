AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.27% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67,790.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 560,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,980 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 376,139 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Julie Krop sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $98,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at $566,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) opened at 18.75 on Monday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $661.65 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.18. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $158.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company’s segment is the manufacture, development and commercialization of products and services for use in treating various conditions, with a focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care. Its offerings focus on maternal health, anemia management and cancer supportive care, including its product, Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection); services related to the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood stem cell and cord tissue units operated through Cord Blood Registry (CBR); its product, Feraheme (ferumoxytol), for intravenous (IV) use, and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse.

