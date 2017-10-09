Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Position in GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (GRVY)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 1.35% of GRAVITY Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ GRVY) traded down 4.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.59. 11,450 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.08. GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

GRAVITY Co. (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. GRAVITY Co. had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9,331.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter.

GRAVITY Co. Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. is a developer, distributor and publisher of online games in Japan and Taiwan. The Company’s segments include online games, mobile games and other. Its principal product includes Ragnarok Online, which is a multiplayer online role playing game. It categorizes products into over three categories, such as online games; mobile games and applications, and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

