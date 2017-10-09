Alpine Global Management LLC Has $14.80 Million Holdings in Monsanto Company (MON)

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Monsanto makes up about 4.6% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $14,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monsanto by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,725,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,636,697,000 after purchasing an additional 784,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monsanto by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,898,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,302,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monsanto by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,276,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,399,965,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monsanto by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,299,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,703,000 after purchasing an additional 499,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Monsanto by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,092,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monsanto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.35 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monsanto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

Shares of Monsanto Company (MON) traded up 0.03% during trading on Monday, reaching $119.76. The company had a trading volume of 253,383 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. Monsanto Company has a 52-week low of $97.35 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.61. Monsanto had a return on equity of 42.40% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monsanto Company will post $5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

In other Monsanto news, VP Duraiswami Narain sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $343,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,717,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,243.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

