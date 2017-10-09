Alpine Global Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,239,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 279,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP bought a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,274.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (VRX) traded down 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. 1,057,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The firm’s market cap is $5.01 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped coverage on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

