Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.9% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ GOOGL) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $998.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,409 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $743.59 and a 1-year high of $1,008.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $947.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $937.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,069.98 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Societe Generale set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,057.04.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

