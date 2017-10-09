Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 45,260 Shares of K12 Inc (LRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.46% of K12 worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in K12 by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in K12 by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) opened at 17.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. K12 Inc has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $691.25 million, a PE ratio of 1787.00 and a beta of -0.23.

In other K12 news, CFO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,170,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut K12 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

