Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Tribune Media worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in Tribune Media by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 383,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 283,181 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tribune Media by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tribune Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,612,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tribune Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,969,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Tribune Media by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 282,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tribune Media in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Tribune Media Company (TRCO) opened at 41.08 on Monday. Tribune Media Company has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.56 million. Tribune Media had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Media Company will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tribune Media Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

