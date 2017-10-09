Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,869,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,651,000 after acquiring an additional 278,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,648,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 3,456.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,981,000 after acquiring an additional 389,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/alliancebernstein-l-p-has-3-41-million-holdings-in-dun-bradstreet-corporation-the-dnb.html.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) opened at 117.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.24. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.46 and a 12-month high of $132.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Corporation will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.