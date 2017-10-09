Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners L.P. alerts:

ARLP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 249,744 shares of the company traded hands. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.65.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/alliance-resource-partners-l-p-arlp-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director John P. Neafsey acquired 10,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $195,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 959.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,367,177 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,092,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 26.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after buying an additional 201,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. by 16.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after buying an additional 113,126 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.