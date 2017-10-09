Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) in a research note published on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $300.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.33.
Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) opened at 226.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.43. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a one year low of $197.69 and a one year high of $266.25.
Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.37. Alliance Data Systems Corporation had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Corporation will post $18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alliance Data Systems Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliance Data Systems Corporation Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
