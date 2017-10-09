Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) and Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Head to Head Contrast

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Alliance Data Systems Corporation alerts:

This table compares Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems Corporation 6.77% 59.67% 3.74% Ituran Location and Control 18.67% 36.12% 22.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Ituran Location and Control, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems Corporation 3 7 8 0 2.28 Ituran Location and Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $252.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Ituran Location and Control has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.33%. Given Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems Corporation is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems Corporation and Ituran Location and Control’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems Corporation $7.41 billion 1.69 $1.47 billion $8.78 25.77 Ituran Location and Control $218.77 million 3.55 $65.10 million $1.95 19.00

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Ituran Location and Control. Ituran Location and Control is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ituran Location and Control pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ituran Location and Control pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Ituran Location and Control on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The Company operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, which provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs through the Company’s Canadian AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty Group B.V. (BrandLoyalty); Epsilon, which provides end-to-end, integrated direct marketing solutions, and Card Services, which provides risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections and marketing services for the Company’s private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of location-based services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery (SVR), fleet management services and other tracking services. The Company also provides wireless communication products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Its operations consist of two segments: location-based services and wireless communications products. Its location-based services segment consists of its SVR and tracking services, fleet management and value-added services consisted of personal locater services and concierge services. Its wireless communications products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location (AVL) and automatic vehicle identification. It primarily provides its services, as well as sells and leases its products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.