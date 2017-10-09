Allegion PLC (ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. BidaskClub cut Allegion PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on Allegion PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegion PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,037,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 1.2% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 210.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion PLC by 75.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion PLC (NYSE ALLE) traded up 0.49% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 297,920 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $87.76.

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion PLC had a return on equity of 198.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Allegion PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Allegion PLC Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

