Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,168,000 after acquiring an additional 970,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,810,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,452,000 after acquiring an additional 460,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,969,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,353 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,624,000 after acquiring an additional 494,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,244,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,380,000 after acquiring an additional 904,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. alerts:

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

In other news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 13,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $1,684,109.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,560,591.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,061,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $8,645,989. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE ARE) opened at 120.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.90 and a beta of 0.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $123.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.40 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 860.02%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.